By CBS3 Staff
LAUREL, Del. (CBS)


LAUREL, Del. (CBS) — A tornado may be to blame for extensive damage in Laurel, Delaware. The Laurel Fire Department posted photos showing several homes with their roofs in pieces.

The National Weather Service is sending crews to the area to determine if a tornado did touch down there.

The storm also caused widespread damage across New Jersey and Pennsylvania, ripping a roof off an apartment building in Camden, New Jersey and uprooting trees.

The storm system that hit the area also decimated communities in the south over the weekend.

At least 10 tornadoes damaged or destroyed more than 100 homes in Mississippi and the severe weather is blamed for at least eight deaths.

