PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A mom in Texas recorded her shock and horror after her young son found her electric razor and shaved off both his and his sister’s hair. Stephie Leigh posted the video to Instagram Monday.

She tells her followers that her son just cut his sister’s hair. And then she shows the damage: huge patches of hair are missing from both of the kids’ heads.

Wiping away her tears, Leigh eventually accepts their new style, saying “it’s only hair.”