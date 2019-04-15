



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Sixers honored a young fan who beat cancer when he was 2 years old Monday prior to their playoff game against the Brooklyn Nets. Ten-year-old Daniel Testa, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, was diagnosed with neuroblastoma at 8 months old.

He went through rigorous treatments, including six rounds of chemotherapy, a major surgery to remove the tumor, a stem cell transplant, radiation and six rounds of immunotherapy.

His last day of treatment was on his second birthday.

The Sixers reached out to Four Diamonds, an organization connected to Penn State’s THON, after hearing Testa’s story explaining that they wanted to honor him as the team’s “Strong Kid of the Game.”

NBA Playoffs: Should The 76ers Be Worried?

The Sixers partner with Rothenberg Law Firm to honor local children who have endured and overcame challenging circumstances, showing what it means to be Sixers Strong.

“It was the most exciting thing ever,” Brad Testa, Daniel’s father, said when asked his reaction of finding out the news.

Brad told Eyewitness News that Daniel spent most of his first two years at Hershey Medical Center and to have him at Wells Fargo Center is joyous.

“Now for him to follow my footsteps and be a Philadelphia fan, and to live this life that we didn’t even know he might have, it is joyous and a great opportunity for him,” Brad added.

Amir Johnson Fined By Philadelphia 76ers After Caught Showing Joel Embiid Phone While On Bench

Daniel describes himself as the biggest Sixers fan and has one message for the team tonight.

“Win the game,” Daniel said.

He plays point guard but says his favorite Sixer is center Joel Embiid.

Children are nominated to be the “Strong Kid of the Game” through the Sixers’ website throughout the season.