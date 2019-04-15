



Tiger Woods won his fifth green jacket and 15th major championship on Sunday after finishing 12 under par at The Masters tournament at Augusta National, but the day was also a big win for bettors and a losing one for sportsbooks in Las Vegas and New Jersey.

The biggest win of the day came from a bettor who placed an $85,000 wager on Woods last Tuesday when the 43-year-old’s odds of winning the tournament were listed at 14-1 by the William Hill U.S. sportsbook at SLS Casino in Las Vegas. That bet netted a cool $1.19 million, the largest-ever payout for a golf ticket in the company’s history in the United States.

“It’s great to see Tiger back,” said Nick Bogdanovich, William Hill’s U.S. Director of Trading, per CBS Sports. “It’s a painful day for William Hill — our biggest loss ever — but a great day for golf.”

William Hill wasn’t the only book to take a hit on the day. The SuperBook at Westgate Las Vegas reported a high five-figure loss on Masters future bets while BetOnline.ag told ESPN that the victory led to the company’s biggest futures market loss ever.

Closer to home, ESPN reports that BetStars’ sportsbook in New Jersey got hit for an approximate $360,000 loss on the futures market due to the tournament win. The company also reportedly put Tiger’s odds at 100-1 at one point with a $10 limit on bets as a promotion to draw in more action. According to ESPN, the company had discussed allowing people to bet $100 at those odds, but settled on the $10 limit later.