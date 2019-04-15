BREAKING:Notre Dame Cathedral In Paris Engulfed In Flames
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 12-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after passing out inside a classroom, police say. The incident happened Monday at 12:35 p.m. at the Philadelphia Charter School for Arts and Sciences.

Police say the student suddenly passed out inside a classroom for an unknown reason.

Everything Is Burning’: Notre Dame Cathedral Roof Collapses As Iconic Building Engulfed In Flames

She was rushed to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s