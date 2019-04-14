



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp are experiencing worldwide outages. Netblocks.org confirmed that approximately 80% of users are unable to connect to the social media sites.

Update: Global Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger reachability has fallen further with 80% now unable to connect worldwide; see current breakdown of impact by country #FacebookDown ⬇️https://t.co/1GMXMj3BvN pic.twitter.com/n7UYhNh2TQ — NetBlocks.org (@netblocks) April 14, 2019

Down Detector, a website that tracks when online services are down, reported that Facebook has been having problems since 6:36 a.m. Sunday.

Facebook is having issues since 6:36 AM EDT. https://t.co/BLSiYCF9KL RT if it's down for you as well #Facebookdown — DownDetector (@downdetector) April 14, 2019

Instagram began having problems around the same time.

Whatsapp Messenger, a mobile text messaging app for smart phones, is also experiencing issues.

The outages have been reported in the United States, Europe, and parts of Asia.