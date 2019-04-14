Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp are experiencing worldwide outages. Netblocks.org confirmed that approximately 80% of users are unable to connect to the social media sites.
Down Detector, a website that tracks when online services are down, reported that Facebook has been having problems since 6:36 a.m. Sunday.
Instagram began having problems around the same time.
Whatsapp Messenger, a mobile text messaging app for smart phones, is also experiencing issues.
The outages have been reported in the United States, Europe, and parts of Asia.