PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp are experiencing worldwide outages. Netblocks.org confirmed that approximately 80% of users are unable to connect to the social media sites.

Down Detector, a website that tracks when online services are down, reported that Facebook has been having problems since 6:36 a.m. Sunday.

Facebook Down: Users Reporting Widespread Problems On Site And Instagram

Instagram began having problems around the same time.

Whatsapp Messenger, a mobile text messaging app for smart phones, is also experiencing issues.

The outages have been reported in the United States, Europe, and parts of Asia.

