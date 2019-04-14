



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Brennon Jones made national headlines in 2017 for offering free haircuts to those who didn’t have enough to pay. Now, Jones is back in the headlines.

Social media was up in arms after a video showed Jones being confronted by police during a haircut. The recent encounter with law enforcement left him with more questions than answers.

Jones has been offering free haircuts to those in need for years, but for an unknown reason, he claims a Philadelphia Police officer confronted him at 8th and Market Streets in Center City. The officer tried to shut him down.

Just like two years ago, the incident went viral. But officials say this incident isn’t as hairy as it seems.

Cellphone video shows the moment when Jones was told to turn off his clippers and leave by a police officer.

Philadelphia Police trying to shut down a black man giving free haircuts to the homeless. THIS IS INFURIATING. THIS IS SO OUTRAGEOUS. Retweet! pic.twitter.com/LepIyzPNIm — StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) April 14, 2019

“He just basically came over and said, ‘listen, I got a call from my sergeant. You have to shut down immediately,’” Jones told Eyewitness News. “No explanation, nothing.”

On Sunday, Jones said the incident with the officer is much different than how Philadelphia recognized him in 2017 when he was honored by Mayor Jim Kenney to even the 76ers for his Clippers For Compassion program – him cutting hair for the homeless.

“I come here every other week,” Jones said, “and I cut their hair and I’ve been doing it the last three years.”

They say no good deed goes unpunished and Jones said he knows the feeling all too well after the incident with the officer.

But Jones told the officer if he has to pack up, he’ll call the mayor.

The officer then made a call and told him just to clean up the hair when he’s finished.

“If hair was to blow, it wasn’t going to go far,” Jones said.

A similar incident happened a few years ago.

Still, Jones isn’t exactly sure why the officer made a fuss but promises to continue his mission.

“Perseverance is key,” Jones said.

Eyewitness News is awaiting comment from Philadelphia Police, but a source said the altercation ended amicably.