



CAMDEN (CBS) – Police are searching for the suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in Camden. The incident happened on the 700 block of Royden Street at approximately 12:50 p.m. Friday.

Investigators say the man knocked on the door of the home and was granted entry by the woman who answered the door. Once he was inside, the suspect pulled out a knife, took cash, a tool box, and phone from the victim and sexually assaulted her before fleeing.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, around 5-feet-8-inches tall, 150 pounds, with short, black curly hair and a full beard that was neatly trimmed.

He was wearing a long-sleeve blue and white dress shirt and dress pants.

If you have any information about this crime contact the Camden County Police Department at 856-757-7042.