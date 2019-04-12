PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A head-on crash involving a Philadelphia police officer is under investigation. The violent collision happened just before midnight Thursday at Haverford and Woodbine Avenues in Overbook.

Police say the 24-year-old driver in a Toyota was trying to make a left turn when the crash happened.

“The impact was so severe that it caused the airbags to deploy on both of the vehicles. So, we are very lucky the officer is just complaining of pain,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

The officer was taken to the hospital with a possible broken leg.

Police say the driver in the Toyota was shaken up, but did not need medical attention.