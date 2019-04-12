



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – There is a feeling, as Eagles executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman continues to grab and reach from the bargain bin, that the Eagles are looking to get the band back together. Super Bowl LII is still a great memory to Eagles fans, but presently, it’s just that — a memory.

Carson Wentz is returning for what could and should be defined as a rehab season. And the 26-year-old budding star is at the cusp of entering his prime.

But who will he be entering his prime with? More importantly, who will be protecting him?

Currently, as the depth charts and current rosters show, the Eagles have the oldest and most experienced offensive line in the NFC East. The youngest offensive line in the NFC East — and possibly the best — belongs to the Dallas Cowboys, based on the return of center Travis Frederick, who missed last year after being diagnosed with Guillain–Barré syndrome Aug. 22, before inevitably being placed on the reserve/non-football illness list.

The Eagles have issues of their own.

Future Hall of Fame left tackle Jason Peters can’t seem to play a whole game without breaking down. But he’s not the only one with wear and tear on his wheels and back. Right guard Brandon Brooks is returning from a torn Achilles and right tackle Lane Johnson battled an MCL sprain last year.

Of the four teams in the NFC East, the Eagles are by far the oldest, averaging 30 years and 8.8 years of experience, which receives a significant boost by Peters’ 37 years and 16 years of NFL experience. The averages are based on current depth charts and each team’s NFL roster. The next oldest starting offensive line is the Giants’, which averages 27 years and five years of experience. That is also the least amount of experience among the starting offensive lines in the NFC East.

With the NFL draft approaching, and heavy talk about the Eagles looking at a running back, defensive back or defensive lineman, they better begin looking for an offensive line to protect Wentz, who was hit more last year than in his previous two years and sacked 31 times over 11 games.

Over the last few years, the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots have been able to replenish their offensive front, which now averages 26 years with five years of NFL experience, even after losing arguably their best lineman, Nate Solder, who signed a deal with the New York Giants last year.

Nobody can ever outrace time, and definitely not on an NFL field.