By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Cherry Hill news, Local, Local TV

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) – Cherry Hill police are warning residents about a burglary scam. They say two suspects disguised as Township employees are gaining access to homes, pretending to be checking utilities.

The suspects struck a home on Indian King Drive Thursday around 2 p.m. and made off with jewelry and other items.

Homes on Cooper Landing Road and Fern Avenue were also targeted.

The suspects, a man and woman, are described as Hispanic, possibly driving a white four-door pickup truck.

Police say Township workers will always have photo ID on them.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s