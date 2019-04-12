CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) – Cherry Hill police are warning residents about a burglary scam. They say two suspects disguised as Township employees are gaining access to homes, pretending to be checking utilities.

The suspects struck a home on Indian King Drive Thursday around 2 p.m. and made off with jewelry and other items.

Homes on Cooper Landing Road and Fern Avenue were also targeted.

The suspects, a man and woman, are described as Hispanic, possibly driving a white four-door pickup truck.

Police say Township workers will always have photo ID on them.