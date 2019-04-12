Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Don’t count out struggling retailer Charlotte Russe just yet.
The company posted on Twitter Thursday, saying they’re planning a brand new online shopping experience, as well as reopening 100 retail locations across the U.S.
The announcement came as a bit of a surprise. It was just last month that Charlotte Russe closed its online store and launched a going-out-of-business sale at its brick and mortar location.
They haven’t commented on the planned revival since the post.