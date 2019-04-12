BREAKING:Person Suspected Of Playing Role In Mechanic's Fatal Shooting In Custody Following Police Chase, Authorities Say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Don’t count out struggling retailer Charlotte Russe just yet.

The company posted on Twitter Thursday, saying they’re planning a brand new online shopping experience, as well as reopening 100 retail locations across the U.S.

The announcement came as a bit of a surprise. It was just last month that Charlotte Russe closed its online store and launched a going-out-of-business sale at its brick and mortar location.

They haven’t commented on the planned revival since the post.

