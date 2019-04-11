  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    View All Programs
By Stephanie Ballesteros
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News, Wawa


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Wawa’s smallest store is coming to Center City. The store, which will be under 3,000 square feet, will be located in the heart of the shopping district around Liberty Place on the corner of 16th and Sansom Streets.

Wawa says the new store will be tailored to customers who live, work and shop in the area.

The store will have a “walk-up window” where customers will be able to pick-up mobile orders.

It will have also have a new, upscale hot tea offer, cold pressed juices, energy shots, and more.

There is no word on when the new store will open.

Stephanie Ballesteros

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s