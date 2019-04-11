



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Wawa’s smallest store is coming to Center City. The store, which will be under 3,000 square feet, will be located in the heart of the shopping district around Liberty Place on the corner of 16th and Sansom Streets.

Wawa says the new store will be tailored to customers who live, work and shop in the area.

The store will have a “walk-up window” where customers will be able to pick-up mobile orders.

It will have also have a new, upscale hot tea offer, cold pressed juices, energy shots, and more.

There is no word on when the new store will open.