PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two popular Sixers surprised customers at a popular Philadelphia cheesesteak shop on Thursday. Tobias Harris and Boban Marjanovic were guest chefs at Dalessandro’s Steaks and Hoagies in Roxborough.

Tobi and Bobi were seen taking orders, answering the phones, and cooking steak sandwiches for the customers.

@tobias31 and @BobanMarjanovic cooking up steaks at the best in the city. pic.twitter.com/EUeO5GGFmL — Philip DiWilliams (@PhilDi18) April 11, 2019

The Sixers start their playoff run against the Brooklyn Nets at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday, April 13. Tipoff is at 2:30 p.m.