  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMFace the Truth
    09:30 AMFace the Truth
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Bed bugs have forced the closure of Southwest Leadership Academy Charter School in Southwest Philadelphia. A parent tells Eyewitness News the school sent home letters alerting them that bed bugs had been found in both of the school’s buildings.

The letter also says exterminators fumigated the school Wednesday night and now the buildings need to remain empty for 24 hours.

CBS3 recently spoke with a team of scientists at the University of Pennsylvania on fighting to control bed bugs.

“They’re not invisible. The adult bed bugs are probably about the size of a watermelon seed. They are super good at squinching into little areas that are hard to get to,” said Michael Levy from the University of Pennsylvania.

School officials also said in the letter that they don’t know the source of the bed bugs, and probably never will since bed bugs can come from anywhere.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s