



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Bed bugs have forced the closure of Southwest Leadership Academy Charter School in Southwest Philadelphia. A parent tells Eyewitness News the school sent home letters alerting them that bed bugs had been found in both of the school’s buildings.

The letter also says exterminators fumigated the school Wednesday night and now the buildings need to remain empty for 24 hours.

CBS3 recently spoke with a team of scientists at the University of Pennsylvania on fighting to control bed bugs.

“They’re not invisible. The adult bed bugs are probably about the size of a watermelon seed. They are super good at squinching into little areas that are hard to get to,” said Michael Levy from the University of Pennsylvania.

School officials also said in the letter that they don’t know the source of the bed bugs, and probably never will since bed bugs can come from anywhere.