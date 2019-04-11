PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — You’ll have to wait until Sunday night for the highly-anticipated premiere of the eighth and final season of “Game of Thrones.” But Shake Shack is offering fans and burger-lovers alike an early treat.

The popular burger joint will release a limited-edition “Game Of Thrones” menu Friday. The menu includes two items: the Dragonglass Shake and the Dracarys Burger.

Our most epic collab yet is coming… Tomorrow (4/12) we’re launching a limited-edition nationwide menu #ForTheThrone in honor of the final season of @GameOfThrones. 🙌 Get all the details on our icy Dragonglass Shake + fiery Dracarys Burger: https://t.co/piyBtihvrc ❄️🔥 pic.twitter.com/e8CAH6GnVU — SHAKE SHACK (@shakeshack) April 11, 2019

Dragonglass Shake

“Custard is frozen with packed snow harvested beyond the Wall and hand churned by members of the Night’s Watch. Final prep occurs in Winterfell, where the shake is topped with shards of Dragonglass imported from the caves of Dragonstone. Please note supplies are limited as the Wall is currently undergoing major renovations.”

Dracarys Burger

“The Dracarys Burger features a double Monterey Jack cheeseburger sourced from the finest head of cattle The Seven Kingdoms has to offer. The burger is first griddled by the fires of Drogon and Rhaegal, then topped with a fiery ShackSauce created from herbs and spices sourced from the conquered cities of Yunkai, Meeren and Astapor. The burger is then finished with slabs of bacon imported from Essos—a Dothraki delicacy. Caution: may be too hot for non-Targaryens.”

The Dragonglass Shake is available nationwide, but the Dracarys burger is available only in Center City. The special items are not available at stadiums or ballparks.

Both items are available while supplies last, so you’ll want to move faster than a White Walker to get yours.