



Not sure when their album is dropping, but I know when the kit is 👉 https://t.co/iVBM6whc5O Shoutout to #KOPBloomingdales for the threads and @magicgardens for the shoot!#DOOP | #ThisIsPhilly pic.twitter.com/aEJK175NKd — Philadelphia Union (@PhilaUnion) April 11, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia Union are doing their part to bring awareness to protecting the Earth. The team unveiled their new kits made out of ocean plastic debris. The players will wear the uniforms during their April 20 home game against the Montreal Impact at Talen Energy Stadium.

The uniforms are built of technical yarns made using Parley Ocean Plastic and aim to bring awareness to the harmful impact of plastic pollution. “Parley for the Oceans” is an environmental organization.

The adidas x Parley partnership is a part of MLS WORKS Greener Goals, a league-wide effort to highlight MLS’ commitment to environmental sustainability.

The Parley jerseys will be on sale at the Bloomingdale’s King of Prussia event on April 17 or at the Union Shop on April 20.

Fans can also purchase the jersey online at MLSstore.com/Philadelphia-Union and adidas.com while supplies last.

In addition to the new uniforms, the union will host a number of other Earth-friendly events leading up to Earth Day on April 22.