



ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – An Atlantic City casino announced it’s taking on a new marketing strategy that includes a new name. The Ocean Resort Casino, formerly known as Revel Casino, is putting the casino at the forefront of its name.

In order to promote it is a casino first, its name has been changed from Ocean Resort Casino to Ocean Casino Resort.

Time to unveil a tide of changes! 🌊 After rolling out a new marketing campaign, Ocean is making several improvements beginning with a shift in focus. We are a casino first. To reflect this, we are kicking it off with a new name—Ocean Resort Casino is now Ocean Casino Resort! pic.twitter.com/awPB6uM6tM — Ocean Casino • Resort (@TheOceanAC) April 10, 2019

“We are making so many positive changes, it was important to us that our name and brand reflect our commitment to property improvements and to delivering an unparalleled gaming experience,” Mike Donovan, chief marketing officer and senior vice president, said in a press release. “We have changed the name to Ocean Casino Resort because we are dedicated to putting the casino customer first. We are focused on creating tangible, meaningful incentives for our casino customers that are best in class.”

The casino says its new logo is a direct reflection of the brand and its movements towards the future. The colors of the logo emulate the ocean.