



NEW YORK CITY (CBS) — New York City first responders are stepping up to assist the family of Sgt. Chris Slutman, one of three U.S. Marines killed in a roadside bombing Monday in Afghanistan. Slutman, from Wilmington, Delaware, also served as a firefighter in the Bronx for the last 15 years.

Slutman, 43, leaves behind a wife and three little girls.

The NY Police & Fire Widows’ & Children’s Benefit Fund, also known as Answer the Call, tells Eyewitness News that they will immediately provide $25,000 to Slutman’s family.

Answer the Call also aims to raise enough funds to provide Slutman’s wife with financial support each year for the rest of her life. The group says the organization provides the average widow with over $300,000 in total support over the course of his or her lifetime.

“We send our deepest condolences to Firefighter Slutman’s family, the families of the other service members who bravely served alongside him, and the entire FDNY Community. This tragedy is a sad reminder of the dangers our first responders face while protecting us both locally and abroad and the tremendous debt we owe them,” Lauren Profeta, executive director of Answer the Call, said in a statement. “Answer the Call vows to honor Firefighter Slutman by helping those he loved the most – his family. His service to our city and our country will never be forgotten.”

Slutman was one of two local Marines killed in the bombing. Sgt. Ben Hines, of York, Pennsylvania, was also killed. He was 31 years old.

To learn more or to donate, visit answerthecall.org.