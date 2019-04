WEST ROCKHILL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – A fatal single-vehicle crash is causing delays on the Northeast Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike, Wednesday morning. The crash happened on the northbound lanes in West Rockhill Township, around 4:30 a.m.

The right lane is closed between Lansdale and Quakertown.

— Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerCBS3) April 10, 2019

Motorists can expect delays.

No word on what caused the crash.