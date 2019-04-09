  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Wawa is celebrating its 55th anniversary on Thursday. The convenience store chain will be giving away free coffee to all customers, chain-wide.

Wawa will also be hosting an in-store celebration at its Philadelphia store located on 6th and Chestnut Streets.

During the Wawa Day Pennsylvania event, the Wawa Foundation will highlight three community partners: Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Special Olympics and Check Out Hunger with three $1 million contributions for a groundbreaking new LLS initiative and milestone campaign results for Special Olympics and area Food Banks.

Wawa says they expect to give away roughly 2 million cups of coffee.

 

