UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) – Upper Darby Police have made an arrest in an attempted child luring case. Police announced Tuesday morning they had charged 25-year-old Rudy Najera-Arita from Upper Darby with two luring attempts of children and related offenses.

Rudy Najera-Arita, 25, from Upper Darby has been charged with 2 luring attempts of children and related offenses. pic.twitter.com/6k27HKN9Dn — Upper Darby Police (@UDPolice) April 9, 2019

Police shared images of the vehicle Najera-Arita was driving on Long Lane Friday when he allegedly tried to lure two teenage girls, then exposed himself.|

PLEASE READ- Upper Darby PD looking for a subject who attempted to lure 2 teenage girls into the below pictured car. He had also exposed himself. Incidents happened on Long Lane 20 minutes apart in the 3 o’clock hour. Described as Hispanic male driving 2016 Toy. Corolla pic.twitter.com/Ao24RkOf6v — Upper Darby Police (@UDPolice) April 7, 2019

No further details have been released.