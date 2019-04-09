



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Eagles will not have to wait long to face the quarterback who won the franchise’s first Super Bowl. Nick Foles and the Jaguars host the Eagles during Week 2 of the 2019 preseason schedule.

Foles reached folk hero status in Philly when he took over after Carson Wentz tore his ACL in Week 14 of the 2017 season to lead the Eagles on a storybook run that ended with Foles out-gunning Tom Brady to win the Super Bowl LII MVP.

Now, the 30-year-old Foles has his chance to start with Jacksonville and gets an early look at his former teammates.

‘My Heart Said Philly’: Nick Foles Writes Thank You Letter To Philadelphia

The exact date of the game has not been released yet, but Week 2 of the 2019 preseason is between Aug. 15-19.

The Eagles also face the Tennessee Titans, Baltimore Ravens and New York Jets in the preseason.

‘We’re Working On That Hard’: Eagles Owner Jeffrey Lurie Eyeing Kelly Green Alternative Jerseys For 2020 Season

Here’s the full preseason schedule:

Week 1 – vs. Titans

Week 2 – at Jaguars

Week 3 – vs. Ravens

Week 4 – at. Jets

The NFL has yet to release the 2019 schedule, but the Eagles’ opponents are known.

They’ll host the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Washington Redskins, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, New England Patriots, Jets and Seattle Seahawks.

Why Jordan Howard Trade Is Good For The Eagles

They’re on the road against the Cowboys, Giants, Washington, Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers, Miami Dolphins and Minnesota Vikings.