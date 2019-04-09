



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s International Anti-Street Harassment Week, a global push to stop catcalling and other unwelcome behavior. Here in Philadelphia, the campaign is getting a lot of attention.

It only seems right posters and stickers with this familiar-looking character are popping up on Philadelphia streets.

“You feel objectified, like somebody’s just yelling at you,” one woman said. “It makes me feel uncomfortable just walking by.”

“I had a guy tell me ‘I like your pants,’ I’m like ‘What? I have regular black pants,'” another woman said.

Catcalls like “Hey, good looking” and “Let me get to know you, ma” are getting a stern look of disapproval from a new poster campaign.

The signage that popped up overnight around the city channels Smokey the Bear’s wildfire prevention ad, but features the likeness of a distinct Philly mascot.

A feminist group of anonymous members is behind the project. Since 2013, they have worked to spread the word about sexual violence and in this case, catcalling.

“We decided that we wanted to send a message via street art and art instillation,” one member said.

“It’s a violation of people’s sometimes space it can be disrespectful to people walking the street,” she continued. “Especially women and LGBT folks, trans women and trans women of color.”

She adds that catcallers must understand that calling a comment or compliment isn’t an excuse for instilling fear.

“If it’s your friend and you want to compliment their appearance that’s one thing, but a complete stranger, you don’t have the right to take up that space,” a member said.

This group member says she is hopeful that society has already become less tolerant of street harassment, but wants this to serve as a reminder.

“You definitely should stop the harassment because it’s disrespectful to women and you could really mess with someone’s self confidence,” one man said.

Someone was not too keen of the posters at a 13th Street location, but there are full resolution printable versions available online.