LANSDOWNE, Pa. (CBS) – SEPTA officials confirm a vehicle was struck by a regional rail train in Lansdowne, Monday morning. It happened near Union Avenue, along the Media/Elwyn Line, around 9 a.m.

Sources tell Eyewitness News the driver of the vehicle suffered serious injuries.

BREAKING: Car hit at railroad crossing at Union Avenue in Lansdowne along Media/Elwyn line, it appears to have been pushed down tracks; sources say injuries to driver of car are “serious.” No known injuries to those aboard train #281 @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/b05O6aieFi — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) April 8, 2019

The train was traveling into Center City and there were 300 occupants on board. There were no reports of injuries to those aboard the train.

SEPTA’s Media/Elwyn Line is suspended until further notice.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for more on this developing story.