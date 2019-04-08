BREAKING:Man Killed In Skydiving Accident In Williamstown, New Jersey Identified
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Lansdowne News, Local, Local TV

LANSDOWNE, Pa. (CBS) – SEPTA officials confirm a vehicle was struck by a regional rail train in Lansdowne, Monday morning. It happened near Union Avenue, along the Media/Elwyn Line, around 9 a.m.

Sources tell Eyewitness News the driver of the vehicle suffered serious injuries.

The train was traveling into Center City and there were 300 occupants on board. There were no reports of injuries to those aboard the train.

SEPTA’s Media/Elwyn Line is suspended until further notice.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for more on this developing story. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s