LANSDOWNE, Pa. (CBS) – SEPTA officials confirm a vehicle was struck by a regional rail train in Lansdowne, Monday morning. It happened near Union Avenue, along the Media/Elwyn Line, around 9 a.m.
Sources tell Eyewitness News the driver of the vehicle suffered serious injuries.
The train was traveling into Center City and there were 300 occupants on board. There were no reports of injuries to those aboard the train.
SEPTA’s Media/Elwyn Line is suspended until further notice.
