CHRISTIANA, Del. (CBS) — Crews are working to remove a school bus from a retention pond in New Castle County after officials say the driver lost control and went into a pond in the area of Route 7 and Route 58 just before 4 p.m. Monday. There were no students on board at the time of the incident.

The bus driver was able to crawl out of the bus and was taken to Christiana Hospital.

There is currently no word on the driver’s condition or what caused the driver to lose control.