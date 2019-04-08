



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It was game day at Lincoln Financial Field. Families turned out for the annual Huddle Up with Eagles Autism Challenge.

The Linc was alive on Sunday, but the fans’ roars weren’t coming from the stands on this day.

Rather, they came ringing down all over the field.

Huddle Up With Eagles Autism Challenge featured activities throughout the stadium for kids and adults on the spectrum.

It’s the 10th year the Eagles have hosted the event with over 8,000 people coming out with all the proceeds benefiting the Center for Autism Research at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

It’s the 10th Annual Huddle Up with Eagles Autism Challenge at the Linc! Autographs, extra points and tackling drills available for kids pic.twitter.com/mM1C8LSZCw — Dan Koob (@DanKoob) April 7, 2019

“You see them grow with other children as well independently, you get a chance to see them expand their horizons,” Tom Nolte, a father said.

The Nolte family has 12-year-old triplets. Sons Eric and Luke have autism.

“It’s a dream come true,” Jen Nolte said of the event. “It is why we will always show up for events like this.”

She said it’s because of CHOP that her family can enjoy days like Sunday, one they’ll continue to come back to.

“One of our sons didn’t speak,” she said. “Now he speaks. They are engaged. They do several activities in their community, they’re thriving in school academically, socially.”

“But it’s really because we have so much to be grateful for,” she added.