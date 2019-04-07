



LAKEWOOD, N.J. (CBS) – A registered sex offender is accused of posing as a young girl to get videos of children. Samuel Schwinger is behind bars facing child pornography charges.

Police say a mother from Oklahoma reported Friday that someone had contacted her daughter asking her for videos.

Authorities traced the account back to Schwinger’s home.

Schwinger is a registered sex offender who was serving 10 years of probation for a sexual assault in Cook County, New York.

He is currently in jail.