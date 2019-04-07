



CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) – Two people, including a child, were killed and another child is fighting for his life after a two-alarm fire swept through an apartment in Chester, officials say. Fire crews responded to the blaze that broke out at an upstairs apartment, near the intersection of Concord Avenue and West 2nd Street, in Chester at 2:45 a.m. Sunday.

Firefighters say they had to use ground ladders to remove two young boys from the second floor. They were found in a bed in the back of the building.

Both boys were transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Authorities say the older of the two boys died at the hospital and the younger is in extremely critical condition.

A man was also in the apartment with the two boys, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no word on their identification at this time.

Neighbors who know the family say there are devastated and that the man was a great father to his two boys.

“Really, really good neighbor of mine. I helped him out when I could. He helped me out when [he] could. I hung out with his two kids out in the back of the yard all the time. I mean it’s sad to lose them,” neighbor Richard Pedrick said.

Fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire.