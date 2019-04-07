



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Otis has quite the backstory, and it’s a backstory that is infuriating and far too common. Otis was a victim of dog fighting but was able to overcome his terrible past.

Otis was adopted about two weeks ago, but unfortunately, too many dogs like Otis are stuck in situations not of their own making.

With National Dog Fighting Awareness Day on Monday, the Carol Erickson and Gillian Kocher, both with the Pennsylvania SPCA, raised awareness to dog fighting on this week’s CBS3 Pet Project on Sunday morning.

Otis was among several dogs recovered during an in-progress dog fight in Grays Ferry on March 11, 2018. The PSPCA Humane Law Enforcement team and Philadelphia Police teamed up to arrest 14 people in the raid.

The raid happened on the 1200 block of South 35th Street with a fight in progress.

Two dogs were taken to the hospital, and two additional dogs were found in cars the next day.

Otis was able to overcome his terrible past and find a family that allows him to rest comfortably.

“People may think, ‘I would never get involved in dog fighting,’ but there’s a trickle up and down,” Erickson said. “With that criminal element, the cruelty to animals, how that can permeate through a neighborhood, the Pennsylvania SPCA is always there to try to stop this.”

Otis is just one example, but the PSPCA has four adoptable dogs who have come from dog-fighting situations. It has more in protective custody. Kocher said the PSPCA take dogs in several times a year to see if it can rehabilitate for adoption.

“We want to bring attention to this, that it’s still happening,” Kocher said, “and there are survivors out there like Otis.”

To adopt a pet, visit the PSPCA East Erie Avenue headquarters. It’s every day except Wednesday. For the hours, click here.