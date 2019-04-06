



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A family watched in horror Saturday as a young father was gunned down on what was for many, a beautiful afternoon. For others, it was a day filled with violence.

A young father was killed and a teenager was injured in a double shooting in Nicetown on Saturday. That was one of several people shot in separate incidents not far from each other.

Police say a 26-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his chest and stomach and later died at the hospital. His 17-year-old cousin was shot in the hip and remains hospitalized.

Homicide detectives found 37 shell casings littered on the 4300 block of Germantown Avenue in Philadelphia’s Nicetown neighborhood. The shooting happened at approximately 3:45 p.m.

Eight Arrested In Alleged Atlantic County Drug Distribution Network, Officials Say

At least two gunmen were involved, according to police.

“They just came from around the corner with gray hoodies on, gray hoodies and a mask,” Willie Mae Kellam, the victim’s aunt, said, “and just started shooting.”

Hepatitis A Exposure At South Philadelphia Acme Market, Health Officials Warn

The victim was gunned down outside of his mother’s home.

Authorities say that a red vehicle was involved. It sped away north on Germantown Avenue.

Flames Rip Through North Philadelphia Home Leaving 1 Person Injured

The victim leaves behind a 2-year-old daughter.

“What is this child going to do because she sticks to her dad?” Kellam said. “She don’t want mama. She wants daddy all the time and this is sad. Very sad.”

Police are still searching for a motive and the killer.

About an hour later, on the 200 block of East Haines Street, a 25-year-old man was shot multiple times and was rushed to Einstein Medical Center in critical condition.

Driver Flees After Crashing Into Apartment Building In Logan, Police Say

One person was detained in that incident.

Then a few hours later, again on East Haines Street, another shooting. This time, a 27-year-old man was shot in his stomach. He is in critical condition as well.

But just like in the Nicetown incident, no weapon was recovered in that shooting.

“It could’ve been a lot worse with a lot of people out here in warm weather,” Philadelphia Police Capt. Thomas Davidson said.