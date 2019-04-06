



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Current and former Philadelphia athletes continue to show their support for the city’s sports teams. Fans gave Sixers legend Allen Iverson a warm welcome as he walked onto the field to throw the first pitch at the Phillies’ game Saturday afternoon.

Iverson’s visit to Citizens Bank Park came two days after he met Phillies’ Bryce Harper at the Sixers’ game Thursday night.

Harper rang the bell at the Wells Fargo Center prior to the game.

“Absolute legend, in all of sports, not just Philadelphia sports. Very humbled, blessed to shake a guy’s hand like that because of who he is, an incredible athlete,” Harper said.

Carson Wentz and Rhys Hoskins were also in attendance Thursday night.

