



MAYS LANDING, N.J. (CBS) – Eight people suspected in a drug distribution network were arrested in a large narcotics and weapons bust, officials say. The individuals were apprehended in Egg Harbor City and Mullica Township in Atlantic County.

Officials say the eight people were arrested Thursday after the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Gangs, Guns And Narcotics Unit executed six search warrants after a two-month long investigation, the Prosecutor’s Office said in a press release.

Authorities seized two handguns, large capacity magazines and hollow point ammunition, approximately 2,000 wax folds of suspected heroin, approximately six ounces of cocaine and items used to package and manufacture narcotics.

Robert Strong, 27, was charged with leading a narcotics trafficking network, distribution of heroin, conspiracy to distribute heroin, distribution of edible marijuana.

Kevin Moulden, 27, was charged with maintaining or operating a drug production facility, distribution of cocaine, two counts of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of cocaine, possession of hollow point bullets and possession of an extended magazine.

Scott Dorn, 20, was charged with distribution of heroin within 500 feet of public housing, distribution of heroin, possession of cocaine, endangering the welfare of a child and conspiracy to distribute heroin.

Tashaun Pressley, 19, was charged with distribution of heroin, conspiracy to distribute heroin, possession of heroin, attempt to destroy evidence, possession of marijuana and tampering with evidence.

Anthony Hamilton, 33, was charged distribution of heroin and possession of heroin.

Raekwon McKenney, 20, was charged with distribution of heroin and possession of heroin.

Theresa Strong, 39, was charged with possession of cocaine.

Barry Bethea, 45, was charged with distribution of heroin and possession of heroin.