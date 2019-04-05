



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A SEPTA Transit police officer chased down a would-be-robber after the suspect snatched a cellphone from a teenager. Officials say Transit Police Lt. Michael Wright was on patrol on a Market-Frankford Line train approaching Huntingdon Station at 7:40 p.m. on April 1 when the incident occurred.

As the train doors opened, Lt. Wright observed 33-year-old Zoilo Greo snatch a cellphone from the hand of a Central High School student and ran from the train.

Lt. Wright took action running off the train and tackling Greo.

Greo was charged with robbery and other related offenses.

The teenager told SEPTA police he is doing fine.