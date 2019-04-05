  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The first of many Marvel superhero costumes to fly into Philadelphia has arrived. On Friday morning, the suit worn by Brie Larson in “Captain Marvel” was installed at the Franklin Institute.

It’s part of the museum’s new Marvel exhibit, which will open to the public next Saturday.

Marvel Exhibit Comes To The Franklin Institute

It’s only fitting that Captain Marvel is the first to arrive. The film has soared at the box office, already surpassing $1 billion in ticket sales.

People Are Selling Opening Day ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Tickets On eBay For $15,000

Captain Marvel will appear in “Avengers: Endgame,” which hits theaters on April 26.

