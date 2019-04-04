



GLEN MILLS, Pa. (CBS) –The Glen Mills School in Delaware County is fighting to stay open, saying it’s “the Harvard of reform schools.”

Last week, the state ordered the emergency removal of all students over allegations the school has covered up decades of beatings and abuse.

Eyewitness News obtained the appeal the school filed with the Department of Health and Human Services Thursday. The school denies any wrongdoing.

Glen Mills Schools Laying Off Nearly 250 People After State Orders Removal Of Children Due To Abuse Allegations

“The department asserts that somehow Glen Mills has managed to fool all of the trained, experienced and caring professionals who visited the campus and that it secretly maintained a culture of cruelty and daily violence right under all of their noses,” the school says in the appeal.

The school laid off 250 employees this week, since there aren’t any more students.