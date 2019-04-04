



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A funeral is taking place Thursday for Nicholas Flacco, the son of a high-ranking Philadelphia police official, who was shot and killed over the weekend. Flacco’s funeral will be held at St. Albert the Great Church in Lower Moreland at noon.

‘Somebody Saw What Happened’: $36,500 Reward Offered In Murder Of Philadelphia Police Official’s Son

Meantime, the man accused of killing him, 19-year-old Tyquan “Fats” Atkinson, was arraigned early Thursday morning. He is being held without bail.

A four-day manhunt for Atkinson came to an end in dramatic fashion Wednesday evening at a Delaware County strip mall. Police arrested Atkinson on the roof of a Chester business on the 800 block of Upland Street. They had to use a fire ladder to get him down.

Tyquan Atkinson, Suspect In Nick Flacco’s Murder, Arrested On Roof Of Business In Chester After Fleeing, Police Say

Investigators say Atkinson shot and killed Flacco Saturday night at FDR park, where Where Flacco and his friends were celebrating the Phillies’ win.

A fight between women broke out nearby and one woman threatened to call her man. Police say that’s when Atkinson showed up and Flacco’s friends dared the suspect to shoot, thinking his gun wasn’t real.

High-Ranking Police Official’s Son Among 80 People Murdered In Philadelphia This Year

Flacco was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he died.

Now, Atkinson is facing murder, criminal conspiracy and firearms charges.