PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The faculty union and Community College of Philadelphia administration have reached a tentative agreement Wednesday night to avert a faculty strike. Details of the agreement have not been announced.

The deal comes after the two sides met for a marathon 17-hour bargaining session that ran until 4 a.m. Wednesday morning. Talks resumed around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Last week, 1,200 faculty and union employees voted to go on strike in a nearly unanimous vote. Union workers were seeking higher pay and lesser workloads for teachers.

“I make $13.49 an hour and I’ve been here a total of 18 years, so I have two other jobs,” housekeeper Verra Green said last week.

Previously, school president Dr. Donald Generals said that the school’s best and final offer was given last May.