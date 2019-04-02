



FOLSOM, Pa. (CBS) — World Autism Awareness Day was celebrated in Delaware County Tuesday. A pretzel shop is showing its support by serving up special treats.

To celebrate the day and kick off a month-long campaign, the Philly Pretzel Factory in Folsom was rolling out endless edible ribbons with a little help. Not only do the pretzels taste good, but your purchase will do a lot of good.

“The idea really isn’t to make money for the Philly Soft Pretzel Factory, the idea is to try to use our platform to do the right thing,” franchise owner Gabe Nolan Jr.

And the great thing they’re doing is helping Merakey, a developmental and behavioral service non-profit, make a little more dough from the sale of their pretzels and bracelets so they can continue to provide education and autism services to those in the community.

There’s a lot of power in knowing more about autism, just ask 11-year-old Gabe Rivera.

“It’s not actually that bad,” Gabe said. “It’s actually pretty good.”

The Folsom Philly Pretzel Factory is one of eight locations selling pretzel ribbons.