



WEISSPORT, Pa. (CBS) — The Carbon County police chief charged with raping a child is out of a job.

Weissport council fired Brent Getz Tuesday. The vote was unanimous.

Getz and his friend, 28-year-old Gregory Wagner, are accused of assaulting the child over a seven-year period when the two were teenagers.

The investigation into the 27-year-old Getz and Wagner began in May 2012, when the then 12-year-old victim reported to a substitute teacher that Wagner was sexually assaulting her. The teacher reported it to the Franklin Township Police Department, but no charges were filed at the time.

Pennsylvania Police Chief, His Friend Accused Of Raping Young Girl Over 7 Years

According to officials, a Franklin Township officer revisited the case in August 2018 and spoke to the victim again, and that’s when she also revealed that Getz raped her, too.

Police said the victim told them that Wagner and Getz raped her between the ages of 4 and 11.

Both men are being held on $250,000 bail.