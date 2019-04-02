  • CBS 3On Air

Filed Under:New Jersey news

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (CBS/AP) – The Army is investigating the death of a 20-year-old soldier from Medford Lakes, New Jersey who was shot and killed during a live-fire exercise in Alaska’s interior. Army officials in Alaska said Monday Spc. Nicholas Peter DiMona III died Saturday after he was shot during the early morning drill at the Donnelly Training area near Fort Greely.

Officials say medics at the scene provided care to DiMona. He was flown to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Spokesman John Pennell says the investigation includes looking at anyone responsible for firing the fatal round.

Pennell says the exercise is part of ongoing readiness training. He didn’t know of any past similar deaths in Alaska during exercises.

The New Jersey native was based at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage. He joined the Army in 2017.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

