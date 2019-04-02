



WINTERTHUR, Del. (CBS) – Many of us dream of being royalty or at the very least, dressing like it. “Costuming THE CROWN,” the latest exhibition at Delaware’s Winterthur Museum, will take you right into the costume closet of the award-winning Netflix show, “THE CROWN.”

“We are telling the story in this exhibition of how the designers both recreated the events and historical things that are seen in THE CROWN, but also created the characters that show the private moments of the royal family,” said Kim Collison, Winterthur’s manager of exhibitions.

The popular Netflix series dramatizes the early reign of Queen Elizabeth II. Collison, one of three curators for the exhibition, shared the difficult task of choosing 40 of the hundreds of costumes designed and re-created for the show.

“We have the wedding dresses of course, we had to have both of them,” she said with a laugh.

The exhibition includes costumes worn by some of the male characters, down to the smallest details on their military uniforms.

“It was fascinating to learn about what [the designers] put into thinking about creating the costumes and how they go from drawing the concept to creating them,” Collison said.

Even those who haven’t watched the show may recognize some of the designs, because they were taken straight from the history books.

“What we like to do is use objects to tell history,” Collison added. “Costumes seem to be an object that people really relate to.”

Collison’s favorite costume is actually an original from designer Michele Clapton. It’s a lavender ball gown worn by Princess Margaret and intended to evoke the character’s lively personality.

“One of the things she did is she put pockets in the dress, and she thought that was fun and free-spirited in a way that Margaret is,” she said. “The dress was hand-painted, beaded, embroidered. It’s just a very lovely design.”

No princess dress is complete without a little bling and the there’s plenty of it on display. Though as Collison shared, all that glitters is not gold.

“Real diamonds actually look fake on camera and the fake ones look more authentic,” she said.

“Costuming THE CROWN” is open now and runs through January 5, 2020 at Winterthur. For information on hours and ticketing, click here.