WILMINGTON, N.C. (CBS) – An American Airlines plane heading from Philadelphia to Orlando, Florida, made an emergency landing in Wilmington, North Carolina. The pilots of flight 809 reported smelling electrical fumes in the cockpit of their Airbus A321.

There were 178 passengers and six crew members aboard.

No one was injured.

Another plane is on the way to Wilmington to take the passengers to Orlando.