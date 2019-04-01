



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are searching for clues to bring closure to their brother in blue. The son of a Philadelphia police chief inspector was shot and killed in FDR Park on Saturday. The reward is growing for anything that will lead to an arrest in the death of 20-year-old Nicholas Flacco, the son of Internal Affairs Chief Inspector Chris Flacco.

A $35,000 reward is being offered between police, the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police and Philadelphia Firefighters and Paramedics Union Local 22 for information leading to an arrest. Local Philadelphia defense attorney, Joseph Kelly, has contributed $1,000 to the reward, bringing the total to $36,000.

42-Year-Old Man Shot, Killed Inside Vehicle In Pottstown, Police Say

On Sunday, FOP Lodge 5 President John McNesby pleaded for information about the shooting that took Flacco’s life.

“Somebody saw what happened there last night,” McNesby said. “Somebody should bring them forward.”

Sources told Eyewitness News that Flacco was celebrating the Phillies’ win with friends in FDR Park around 10 p.m. on Saturday. That was when a fight broke out. A man then pulled out a gun and opened fire, leaving Flacco for dead.

“We don’t have any idea what role this male played in it. All indications are that the people out there did not know him. There is no suggestion that he was involved in the initial argument, whatsoever. That is what makes it even more confusing. So, again, there are a lot of things that we don’t know. There is no indication right now that Nicholas Flacco was involved in any physical confrontation,” said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross. “It appears that this individual deliberately fired a round into his chest and took his life.”

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Ross speaks on shooting death of Nick Flacco, the son of Chief Inspector of Internal Affairs Chris Flacco @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/eCw4EjxEhs — Crystal Cranmore (@CrystalCranmore) April 1, 2019

“It makes no sense at all,” McNesby said. “Beautiful day yesterday. Everybody was down there at the Phillies, enjoying themselves. It could be culpability anywhere, but there’s no reason to shoot anybody.”

@PhillyPolice @FOPLodge5 14th Philadelphia Police Chaplains stand in Prayer, Love, Support Unity. We r here ready to serve & sorry to hear of the tragic death of Chief Insp Flacco's son Nicholas. — Minister Frank (@PPDChapFrank) March 31, 2019

Friends said Flacco attended Penn State University. He was home over the weekend to celebrate his birthday.

Instead of planning his future, Flacco’s family is planning his funeral while police search for the killer.

“It’s a sad thing. It’s a senseless thing,” McNesby said. “Bring them in and you’ll get paid today, please.”

2 Dead, 1 Critical, And 3 Injured After Violent Night In Philadelphia

At this point, police have not released any information about a suspect.

Police are urging anyone with information to call Philadelphia Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or 215-686-TIPS.