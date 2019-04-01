BREAKING:Samantha Josephson was killed by "multiple sharp force injuries,’ autopsy reveals
Filed Under:Local TV, President Trump, Talkers


WASHINGTON (CBS NEWS) — President Trump is threatening to shut down the U.S.-Mexico border, or at the very least, “large portions” of it, next week if Mexico doesn’t halt all undocumented immigrants from entering the country. If the border were to be closed, the trade of several in-demand products would be affected. Experts warn that if the border were to be closed, the U.S. would run out of avocados in three weeks.

Other products, such as tequila, cucumbers and tomatoes would also be greatly affected by a shutdown.

