  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    4:30 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMGod Friended Me
    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Pottstown News


POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Police are investigating after a 42-year-old man was shot and killed inside a vehicle Saturday night. Officers were called to the intersection of Walnut and York Streets for a reported shooting just before 11 p.m.

Upon arrival, they located Keith Robinson, 42, seated inside a parked vehicle.

Son Of Philadelphia Police Official Shot, Killed In FDR Park Saturday Night 

Robinson was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to Pottstown Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pottstown Police Department at 610-970-6570 or Montgomery County Detective Bureau at 610-278-3368.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s