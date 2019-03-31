



POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Police are investigating after a 42-year-old man was shot and killed inside a vehicle Saturday night. Officers were called to the intersection of Walnut and York Streets for a reported shooting just before 11 p.m.

Upon arrival, they located Keith Robinson, 42, seated inside a parked vehicle.

Robinson was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to Pottstown Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pottstown Police Department at 610-970-6570 or Montgomery County Detective Bureau at 610-278-3368.