Filed Under:Local, Local TV, New Jersey news


BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Dramatic video shows smoke pouring into the sky as a wildfire in New Jersey burns out of control. At least 1,000 acres near the Penn State Forest went into flames Saturday.

A large portion of Route 72 is closed, as are some smaller roads in the area.

New Jersey Preparing For Wildfire Season With Prescribed Fires Statewide

Firefighters from all over South Jersey are trying to tackle the fire but plan on letting it continue to burn throughout the night.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

They’ve been preparing for an event like this.

Wildfire season starts in April.

New Jersey has 3 million acres of forest to protect.

