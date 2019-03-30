



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Mother nature is teasing us with a taste of May. It’s going to be the perfect Saturday to spend outdoors as temperatures will rise well above average for late-March standards. With a nice south/southwesterly breeze today, temperatures will slide into the 70s ahead of a cold front.

The average high for today is in the upper 50s.

We are keeping an eye on a cold front to the west that is slated to cross our region tomorrow morning.

Most areas should stay dry today but some models are calling for a shower is sprinkle this afternoon.

Otherwise it will be warm with peeks of sunshine throughout the day and I am already spotting some blue sky on our live Neighborhood Network camera view of Center City this morning.

The warmth will not last long though, temperatures will be dropping behind this front with highs only in the 40s by Monday.