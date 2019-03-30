  • CBS 3On Air

By Chelsea Ingram
Filed Under:Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Mother nature is teasing us with a taste of May. It’s going to be the perfect Saturday to spend outdoors as temperatures will rise well above average for late-March standards. With a nice south/southwesterly breeze today, temperatures will slide into the 70s ahead of a cold front.

The average high for today is in the upper 50s.

Credit: CBS 3

We are keeping an eye on a cold front to the west that is slated to cross our region tomorrow morning.

Most areas should stay dry today but some models are calling for a shower is sprinkle this afternoon.

Otherwise it will be warm with peeks of sunshine throughout the day and I am already spotting some blue sky on our live Neighborhood Network camera view of Center City this morning.

Credit: CBS 3

The warmth will not last long though, temperatures will be dropping behind this front with highs only in the 40s by Monday.

