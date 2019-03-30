



WAYNE, Pa. (CBS) — A 34-year-old man has been charged with murder after police say he shot and killed his ex-wife at point blank range with a rifle inside of a Delaware County Wawa Thursday night. Police say Brian Kennedy shot and killed 37-year-old Stephanie Miller, his ex-wife and mother of their child.

There was previously a restraining order between the two, but it ended in September.

Kennedy, of Devon, has been charged with criminal homicide, murder in the first degree, murder in the third degree and other related charges.

Police responded to the Wawa at 151 Sugartown Road at approximately 11:20 p.m., where they believe the two were meeting to exchange custody. Officers found Milled killed inside the Wawa.

After reviewing surveillance video, police say Kennedy entered the store and targeted the woman. Several shots were fired with a rifle.

“He brutally murdered the mother of his child in a public place, in cold blood, placing numerous other at risk,” District Attorney Kat Copeland said.

“We have video that makes it appear to be an AR-15-style rifle,” Radnor Township Police Superintendent Christopher Flanagan said.

He fled in a black BMW where he was found two hours later.

Other people were inside the store at the time, but no one else was injured.

He was arrested in 2016 at the same Wawa for an incident where he threatened to kill Miller.

After an extensive manhunt involving several area departments, State Police and a Delaware County SWAT Team found Kennedy in his BMW about 15 miles away in Thornbury Park, Thornbury Township. He was taken into custody.

“We were able to locate the suspect in Glen Mills, in the park. He was transferred to a local hospital,” Flanagan said.

He is being treated for a believed drug overdose upon being arrested.

Police say there is no threat to the community.

The Wawa remained closed Friday while police continue their investigation.