PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The early bird catches the worm and in this case, the chance to see a fireball shoot through Philadelphia’s sky. The American Meteor Society received over 250 reports of a bright fireball seen above New York’s Ashokan Reservoir around 6:14 a.m. on Thursday.

The event was visible from Connecticut to Pennsylvania, but a map posted on AMS’ Facebook page shows a lot of reports from the Philadelphia area.

The preliminary 3D trajectory computed by the AMS shows the fireball was traveling from Southeast to Northwest and ended its flight Northwest of Pine Hill, New York.

Peter Deterline from Douglassville, Pa, caught the fireball on video.